How to mount an exFAT drive on Linux

mount command fails with the following error. How can I fix this error and mount the exFAT drive?
mount: /mnt: unknown filesystem type 'exfat'.
exFAT is a proprietary filesystem developed by Microsoft, which has been primarily used in Windows and many existing SD cards or USB drives. Compared to FAT32, exFAT offers many improvements in terms of file size limit (significant higher than FAT32's 4GB limit), maximum disk size, maximum number of files, disk allocation performance, timestamp granularity, file name length, etc. Because of these enhancements and good compatibility with Windows and MacOS, exFAT has been used as a default filesystem for many existing high-capacity SD cards (e.g., SDXC) or USB flash drives.
On Linux, the support for exFAT has been available with a userspace implementation of exFAT filesystem, called
fuse-exfat. The Linux kernel has incorporated native support for exFAT starting from version 5.4.
If you cannot mount an exFAT drive on your Linux system, this means that your kernel is lower than 5.4, and also that you do not have
fuse-exfat installed.
In order to mount an exFAT drive on Linux with kernel lower than 5.4, you should install
fuse-exfat on your Linux system as follows.
fuse-exfat on Linux
fuse-exfat on Ubuntu, Debian or Linux Mint
On Debian-based distributions,
fuse-exfat is available as a package named
exfat-fuse. Thus install
exfat-fuse along with a set of exFAT utilities (
exfat-utils):
$ sudo apt install exfat-fuse exfat-utils
fuse-exfat on CentOS 7
On CentOS 7, enable Nux Dextop and EPEL repositories, and then run:
$ sudo yum install fuse-exfat exfat-utils
fuse-exfat on CentOS 8
On CentOS 8, enable EPEL repository, and then use
yum command:
$ sudo yum install fuse-exfat exfat-utils
fuse-exfat on Fedora
On Fedora, first enable
rpmfusion-free repository, and then use the default package manager:
$ sudo dnf install fuse-exfat exfat-utils
After
fuse-exfat is installed, you can go ahead and mount an exFAT drive using
mount command. Here the exFAT drive is mapped to
/dev/sda1, and the drive is mounted to
/mnt.
$ sudo mount -t exfat /dev/sda1 /mnt
Now verify that the mount is successful using
mount and
df commands:
$ mount | grep sda
/dev/sda1 on /mnt type fuseblk (rw,nosuid,nodev,relatime,user_id=0,group_id=0,default_permissions,allow_other,blksize=4096)
$ df -T | grep sda
/dev/sda1 fuseblk 62482048 2432 62479616 1% /mnt
In the above, an exFAT drive is mounted as the root, which means only the root has read/write access to the drive. If you want to mount it as a regular unprivileged user, you can specify your
uid and
gid at the time you mount the drive as follows.
First, identify your
uid and
gid with:
$ id
uid=1001(alice) gid=1001(alice) groups=1001(alice),130(libvirt)
Then specify
uid and
gid with
mount command:
$ sudo mount -o rw,users,uid=1001,gid=1001,dmask=007,fmask=117 /dev/sda1 /mnt
