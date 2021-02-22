How to use a key-value dictionary in bash

Last updated on February 22, 2021 by Dan Nanni
In any programming language, a dictionary is one of the most fundamental data structures that can store a set of objects. In a dictionary, objects are stored in the form of <key, value> pairs. That is, a dictionary stores a set of keys, and each key has a value associated with it. You can insert, retrieve or update a value in a dictionary by using its corresponding key. The dictionary data structure is optimized for fast retrieval of values based on their keys, so it is often implemented with hash tables. In different programming languages, a dictionary is often called by different names, such as associative array, hashmap, or just map.
While bash is not a general-purpose programming language, bash version 4 and higher supports dictionaries or associative arrays natively. In this tutorial, I demonstrate how you can use a key-value dictionary in bash. To help you understand better, I illustrate detailed usages of a dictionary using shell script examples.
Variables in bash are not strongly typed. For example, a given bash variable can be treated as strings or integers. But you can enforce type-like behavior in bash by declaring an "attribute" of a variable. One of supported attributes is associative array. So when you want to use a dictionary in bash, use
declare statement with
-A option (meaning "associative array") to declare a dictionary variable.
declare -A test_var
With this statement,
test_var variable can only be used as a dictionary.
If you want to add <key, value> pairs to a dictionary, refer to the following examples.
# add key/value string literals without quote test_var[key1]=value1 # add key/value string literals with quote test_var['key2']='value2' # add key/value pair using bash variables another_key_var='key3' another_value_var='value3' test_var[$another_key_var]=$another_value_var
If you want to look up a dictionary with a key and retrieve a corresponding value, you have to add $ sign with braces to a dictionary variable. The following shell script snippet is continuation from the previous example.
echo ${test_var[key1]} echo ${test_var[key2]} echo ${test_var[$another_key_var]}
The above will product the following output.
value1 value2 value3
Updating an existing key-value (i.e., changing the value for an existing key) is no different from inserting a new key-value pair in terms of syntax. With update, the existing value is simply overwritten with a new value.
test_var[key1]='another_value1'
Sometimes you want to check whether or not a key is stored in a dictionary. You can test the existence of a key in a dictionary by checking if its corresponding value is set (use
-v operator in a conditional).
if [ -v test_var[key1] ]; then echo "key1 exists in a dictionary" fi if [ ! -v test_var[key2] ]; then echo "key2 does not exists in a dictionary" fi
You can delete an existing key-value pair from a dictionary by specifying a key in the
unset statement.
unset test_var[key1] unset test_var['key2'] unset test_var[$another_key_var]
Another commonly used feature is dictionary iteration, i.e., iterate over all key-value pairs stored in a dictionary and perform some actions. You can use the following
for loop for dictionary iteration in bash. Note that you need to surround the
${!test_var[@]} variable in the loop with "quotes" to safely handle the keys which contain spaces.
for key in "${!test_var[@]}"; do echo "$key ${test_var[$key]}" done
value1 value2 value3
