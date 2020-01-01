How to enable PowerTools on CentOS 8

Last updated on Jaunary 17, 2021 by Dan Nanni

The PowerTools repository, which is available on CentOS/RHEL 8, provides developer related tools and libraries. Some of common EPEL packages depend on packages available from PowerTools. Thus if you have set up the EPEL repository on your CentOS system, it is recommended that you enable PowerTools as well.

To enable PowerTools repository on CentOS/RHEL 8, you can use the config-manager plugin for DNF, which manages various DNF configuration options, including adding/removing or enabling/disabling repositories.

Prereqsuite: DNF conf-manager plugin

To install config-manager plugin, run the following command:

$ sudo yum install dnf-plugins-core

Enable PowerTools with DNF config-manager

CentOS/RHEL 8 comes with PowerTools repository already added. Thus, you simply need to enable it as follows.

$ sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled powertools

Verify that PowerTools is successfully enabled:

$ dnf repolist

To see a list packages available from PowerTools repository:

$ dnf repo-pkgs powertools list