How to use for/while/until loop in bash

Last updated on February 13, 2021 by Dan Nanni
Undoubtedly the most useful feature of
bash scripting is loop control. In any imperative programming language like
bash, loop statements are commonly used along with conditional statements to perform repetitive tasks. In case of
bash, three different types of loop statements are available:
for,
while and
until. Each of these loop statements comes in handy in slightly different circumstances.
In this tutorial, I explain how to use
for,
while and
until loops in
bash, and demonstrate their use cases using shell script examples.
for vs.
while vs.
until
Both the
for and
while statements allow you to express a loop with a terminating condition (i.e., run the loop while the condition is true). The
for statement is more versatile than the
while statement as you can also iterate over a list of items using a
for loop without explicitly defining a condition. Thus
for loops are often used when the number of loop iterations or the items to iterate over are already known.
Similar to
for and
while, the
until statement allows you to define a conditional loop. However, the difference of
until lies in how the condition is handled. The
for/while loops are executed while the condition is true. On the other hand,
until loops are iterated until the condition is true, meaning that the loops are executed while the condition is false.
With these key differences in mind, let's go over the syntax and examples of
for,
while and
until loops in the following.
for Loops in
bash
for Loop Syntax
The most commonly used form of
for loops is a single-expression loop as shown below. The loop body surrounded by
do and
done is executed as long as <conditional-expression> evaluates to true. <conditional-expression> can be written in many different forms, some of which will be illustrated with examples later.
for <conditional-expression> do <loop-body> done
for <conditional-expression>; do <loop-body> done
Another form of
for loops is a three-expression loop as shown below. The control flow in this loop is as follows. First, <init-expression> is executed once before the loop starts. Then <conditional-expression> is evaluated. If the condition evaluates to true, the loop is entered and the loop body is executed. After the loop body is completed, the control flow jumps back to <update-expression>, where any loop control variable can be updated. Then <conditional-expression> is evaluated again. If true, loop iteration continues, and the whole process repeats itself.
Note that there should be spaces between opening/closing double round brackets and the init/update expressions.
for (( <init-expression>; <conditional-expression>; <update-expression> )); do <loop-body> done
for Loop in
bash
To repeat N times, where N is a variable, use either of the following formats.
N=10 for i in $(seq 1 $N); do echo "$i-th run" done
N=10 for (( i=0; i <= $N ; i++ )); do echo "$i-th run" done
To iterate over a fixed range of values, specify the range with
{START..END} in the conditional expression.
# iterate all integers from 10 to 100 for i in {10..100}; do echo "count $i" done
To iterate over a range of values with a fixed increment, use
{START..END..INCREMENT} in the conditional expression.
# iterate over 10, 15, 20, ..., 95, 100 for i in {10..100..5}; do echo "count $i" done
The above
for loop can of course be re-written easily with a three-expression loop.
for (( i=0; i <= 100 ; i=i+5 )); do echo "count $i" done
for Loop in
bash
fruit_list=('apple' 'orange' 'kiwi' 'pear' 'watermelon') for fruit in "${fruit_list[@]}"; do echo $fruit done
fruit_list="apple orange kiwi pear watermelon" for fruit in $fruit_list; do echo $fruit done
for fruit in apple orange kiwi pear watermelon; do echo $fruit done
while Loop in
bash
while Loop Syntax
A
while loop in
bash consists of a conditional expression and a loop body which is surrounded by
do and
done. The loop body continues to be executed as long as the condition evaluates to true. The conditional expression in
while loop can be surrounded by either a pair of single square brackets or a pair of double round brackets. Depending on whether you are using square brackets or round brackets, the type of operators you are allowed to use vary, as illustrated below. Also note that there should be spaces between opening/closing brackets and the conditional-expression.
while [ <conditional-expression> ]; do <loop-body> done
while (( <conditional-expression> )); do <loop-body> done
while Loop in
bash
In a
while loop, integer comparison inside the square brackets should be expressed using
bash's built-in comparison operators (-eq for "equal to", -ne for "not equal to", -gt for "greater than", -ge for "greater than or equal to", -lt for "less than", -le for "less than or equal to").
i=0 while [ $i -lt 100 ]; do i=`expr $i + 1` echo $i done
If you are using double round brackets, you can use '>', '<', '==', '!=', '>=', '<=' operators for integer comparison in
while loop.
i=0 while (( $i < 100 )); do i=`expr $i + 1` echo $i done
while Loop in
bash
For string comparison (equal or not equal), if you are using square brackets, you can use
bash's built-in comparison operators (-eq, -ne) or regular comparison operators ('==', '!=').
HOUR=`date +%H` while [ "$HOUR" -ne "00" ]; do # do something sleep 3600 HOUR=`date +%H` done
HOUR=`date +%H` while [ "$HOUR" != "00" ]; do # do something sleep 3600 HOUR=`date +%H` done
If you are using double round brackets, you can only use "==" and "!=" operators for string comparison.
HOUR=`date +%H` while (( "$HOUR" != "00" )); do # do something sleep 3600 HOUR=`date +%H` done
while Loop
When you want to specify multiple conditions with logical AND/OR, you can do that in several different ways.
Combine multiple pairs of square brackets using '&&', '||' operators:
MIN=`date +%M` while [ "$MIN" -gt 0 ] && [ "$MIN" -lt 30 ] ; do # do something MIN=`date +%M` done
Use a single pair of square brackets and use
bash's built-in logical operators (-a for AND, -o for OR):
MIN=`date +%M` while [ "$MIN" -gt 0 -a "$MIN" -lt 30 ] ; do # do something MIN=`date +%M` done
Use a single pair of double round brackets and use '&&' and '||' operators.
MIN=`date +%M` while (( "$MIN" > 0 && "$MIN" < 30 )); do # do something MIN=`date +%M` done
until Loop in
bash
until Loop Syntax
The syntax of
until loops is identical to that of
while loops. But contrary to
while loops, the loop body in
until loops continues to be executed only if <conditional-expression> evaluates to false. As soon as <conditional-expression> evaluates to true, the loop is exited.
Similar to
while loops, the conditional expression in
until loops can be surrounded by either a pair of single square brackets or a pair of double round brackets. The type of comparison operators you are allowed to use inside the brackets vary depending on whether you are using square brackets or round brackets. There should be spaces between opening/closing brackets and the conditional-expression.
until [ <conditional-expression> ]; do <loop-body> done
until (( <conditional-expression> )); do <loop-body> done
The semantic difference between
while and
until can be illustrated with the following two shell scripts. They produce exactly the same result.
i=0 while [ $i -lt 100 ]; do i=`expr $i + 1` echo $i done
i=0 until [ $i -ge 100 ]; do i=`expr $i + 1` echo $i done
For other
until loop examples such as integer comparison, string comparison and multiple conditions, refer to those demonstrated in the
while loop.
