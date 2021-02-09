How to check if a file exists in bash

Last updated on February 9, 2021 by Dan Nanni
When you are working on a shell script in
bash, there are cases where you want to check if a particular file exists (or does not exist) in a directory, and then perform an action based on the condition. In
bash, there are several ways to check whether or not a file exists in
bash. In the following I demonstrate several
bash shell script examples for this use case.
bash
The easiest way to check if a file exists is to use the
test command. With
-f <file-name> option, the
test command returns true if the specified file exists.
FILE=/etc/pam.conf if test -f $FILE; then echo "$FILE exists" fi
Alternatively, you can use the
bash's built-in flag
-f, which can check for existence of a file when used inside
bash's conditional expressions.
FILE=/etc/pam.conf if [ -f $FILE ]; then echo "$FILE does not exists" fi
It is also possible to use the following shorthand one-liner, where the conditional check and a corresponding action are written in a single line.
test -f $FILE && echo "$FILE exists."
[ -f $FILE ] && echo "$FILE exists."
bash
If you want to check if a file does not exist in
bash, you can simply add
! in the above conditional expressions.
FILE=/etc/xmodulo.com # Option 1 if ! test -f $FILE; then echo "$FILE does not exist" fi # Option 2 if [ ! -f $FILE ]; then echo "$FILE does not exist" fi # Option 3 test ! -f $FILE && echo "$FILE does not exist." # Option 4 [ ! -f $FILE ] && echo "$FILE does not exist."
bash
In all previous
bash script examples, the name of the file to check is pre-determined and known. What if you want to check if any file with a pattern (e.g., with a particular extension) exists? In that case, the name of file(s) to check for is not known. Note that the
test command and the
bash's
-f flag do not work with wildcard patterns.
The easiest way to check if any file with a wildcard expression exists is to use
ls command. You simply check if
ls (with a pattern) returns non-zero.
PATTERN="/etc/systemd/*.conf" if ls $PATTERN 1> /dev/null 2>&1; then echo "Files exist" fi
Another method is to use the
compgen command. You can use the
-G option to specify a glob pattern. Simlar to
ls,
compgen returns a list of files that are matched.
PATTERN="/etc/systemd/*.conf" if compgen -G $PATTERN > /dev/null; then echo "Files exist" fi
The following shorthand one-liners are also possible.
ls $PATTERN 1> /dev/null 2>&1 && echo "Files exist"
compgen -G $PATTERN > /dev/null && echo "Files exist"
This website is made possible by minimal ads and your gracious donation via PayPal (Credit Card) or Bitcoin (
1M161JGAkz3oaHNvTiPFjNYkeABox8rb4g).
Xmodulo © 2020 ‒ About ‒ Powered by DigitalOcean